Deadly auto-pedestrian on MoPac; police investigating

The Brief Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in 12400 block of MoPac Victim is an unidentified male



The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened on MoPac.

The backstory:

At a news conference, the Austin Police Department says a 9-1-1 call was received at around 6:37 a.m. about an object in the road on MoPac.

The object was in the 12400 block of MoPac which is around the Parmer Lane overpass.

More calls were received about the object, and it was determined through those calls that the object was in fact a body.

Lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted as vehicular homicide detectives conducted an investigation.

All lanes in the area were closed, with traffic backed up to Shoreline Drive at one point.