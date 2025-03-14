The Brief 5 people dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Crash involved 17 vehicles, including a semi-truck, and 17 people All involved transported to local hospitals



There are major delays on I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Road and Howard Lane after a multi-vehicle crash.

The backstory:

Austin police say 17 people and 17 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved.

APD says the initial call was received at around 11:30 p.m. on March 13.

When crews arrived, the crash was upgraded.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were pronounced dead at the scene.

11 others were transported to local hospitals.

Two adults with life-threatening injuries were taken to St. David's Round Rock.

At this time, officials say there are no reports of hazardous oil spills in the area. Crews are working on clearing out the scene.

What they're saying:

"Please note that this is a very large and very complex collision. The I-35 service road and I-35 proper just north of Parmer are currently closed and will likely remain closed for a long duration for an extended period of time. Due to this. We ask that the public avoid the area and seek an alternate routes when they need to travel," says the Austin Police Department information officer.

What you can do:

For anyone needing to speak with APD Victim Services regarding the crash, please call 512-974-5037 or email victim.services@austintexas.gov.

Victim Services counselors are available to assist.