DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

The death toll from devastating flooding in New York City and New Jersey brought on from the remnants of Storm Ida rose to 14 Thursday.

Five more people were confirmed dead in New Jersey bringing the total to six in the Garden State. At least eight people died in New York City when they became trapped in flooded basements.

The latest confirmed victims were found dead in a flooded apartment in Elizabeth Thursday morning. The causes of deaths were not immediately available. A 70-year-old man died after his car became submerged in Passaic. Two other passengers were rescued.

In New York City, the NYPD responded to a 911 call just before midnight about flooding at 55-35 84 Street in Maspeth, Queens. They discovered an 86-year-old woman dead.

At about 10 p.m., police found a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a two-year-old child dead inside a house at 44-60 64th Street in Maspeth. Their identities were not yet released.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD responded to flooding at 61-20 Grand Central Parkway in Rego Park, Queens where they found a 48-year-old woman unconscious. She was taken to Forest Hills Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

RELATED: 5 dead in flooded Elizabeth, NJ apartment

At about 11:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition at 90-11 183 Street in Jamaica, Queens. Cops discovered a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man unconscious. The woman was rushed to Queens General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

At about 11:30 p.m., police discovered a 66-year-old man dead within a flooded house at 491 Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. His name was not released pending family notification.

Back in New Jersey, a search and rescue effort was expected to be launched later in the day for two people who may have been swept away into the Passaic River, said Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora.

Early Thursday morning, the NYPD tweeted photos of the rescue of a disabled man and his dog stranded in three feet of water inside a basement.

New York City and New Jersey were slammed with torrential rains and extreme flooding that began Wednesday afternoon and continued through Thursday morning.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

RELATED: State of Emergency in NYC, NY, NJ due to historic flooding