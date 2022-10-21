Police searching for driver involved in South Austin deadly hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin.

Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.

The preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian, 76-year-old Doris Pitsenberger, was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

Detectives are still working to identify the driver of the vehicle. The driver did not stop to help Pitsenberger, and left the area. Pitsenberger died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 86th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 88 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 93 fatal crashes resulting in 100 deaths.

