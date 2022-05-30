Deadly Nebraska crash: At least 2 dead, 19 injured after cars slam into pedestrian crowd

article

Authorities in Lincoln, Nebraska responded to a mass casualty incident Sunday evening where at least two people are dead and many others are believed to be injured after multiple vehicles crashed and rolled into a crowd of people.

Two female victims were declared dead at the scene, both believed to be occupants of the vehicles, and 19 others have been hospitalized, the Lincoln Police Department said .

"One is in critical condition. The other 18 people are believed to be in non-life-threatening condition at this time," the police said.

Videos posted online show a large fire formed from the wreckage near the intersection of South 52nd Street and O Street , outside the Barnes & Noble's Bookstore, while people, several dizzied and stumbling, were fleeing the area. The contents of the videos have not been independently verified.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue officials are reportedly on the scene clearing the fire and assisting victims .

Initial reports indicate the incident occurred after a car reportedly ran a red light, struck another vehicle and the two cars hit the crowd.

The incident appears to have taken place near the Americruise event, hosted by the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts (MACE).

"Every Memorial Day Weekend , hundreds of cars, bikes, and trucks flock to Lincoln, NE to cruise down O Street to show off their rides and do some hooning!" a description for the event read.

Several victims have been treated on the scene while others reportedly drove themselves to the hospital.

"We want to remind everyone the police won't be a stranger to this event so PLEASE cruise at your own risk and be cautious to those around you! There will be large crowds all along O street, and we don't need anyone in a wreck or worse in the hospital!" the description continued.

Lincoln police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

