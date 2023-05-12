Victim in fatal North Austin crash identified: police

Austin police have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in North Austin last Saturday as 41-year-old Lucas Aubry Barth.

On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 6:56 p.m., Austin police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13200 block of the Northbound North I-35 Service Road.

Barth was the driver of the crashed SUV, and he was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The incident is still under investigation as Austin's 33rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 33 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 37 fatal crashed resulted in 38 deaths.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.