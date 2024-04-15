Man arrested for hitting, killing pedestrian while under the influence: APD

article

A man was arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian while under the influence near east Riverside, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on April 12, around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian in the 1700 block of East Riverside Drive.

The pedestrian, later identified as Aaron Alcala Hernandez, was dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, 33-year-old Dontay Waffer, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death and a DWI.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.