Man arrested for hitting, killing pedestrian while under the influence: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 15, 2024 2:52pm CDT
Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian while under the influence near east Riverside, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on April 12, around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian in the 1700 block of East Riverside Drive.

The pedestrian, later identified as Aaron Alcala Hernandez, was dead at the scene, police said. 

The driver, 33-year-old Dontay Waffer, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death and a DWI.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.