2 dead in shooting in Northwest Austin, police say

Two people have been killed in a shooting in Northwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, it received a call about the shooting in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive around 12:38 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found two victims who were both pronounced dead the scene.

The deaths are being investigated as suspicious, according to Austin police.

The Austin Police Department is planning on holding a press conference on the deadly shooting around 2:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 7 Austin website, news app, or Youtube page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.