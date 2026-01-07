H-E-B, others sued by families of four women killed in Texas Panhandle crash

The Brief Families of 4 women killed in crash with 18-wheeler have filed suit Suit names H-E-B, Parkway Transport Inc, Scrappy Trucking LLC and driver Guadalupe Daniel Villarreal Suit alleges Villarreal was distracted at the time of the crash, likely by his phone



The families of four women killed in a crash on US 87 last November have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against H-E-B and three other defendants.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 23 in Bexar County and names the Texas grocery chain, Parkway Transport Inc, Scrappy Trucking LLC, and Guadalupe Daniel Villarreal as defendants.

It was filed on behalf of the families of the four women killed in the Nov. 5 crash: 30-year-old Breanna Brantley, 27-year-old Taylor White, 20-year-old Myunique Johnson, and 19-year-old Lakeisha Brown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lakeisha Brown (Rodney Jones Law Group P.C.)

The lawsuit seeks damages for mental anguish, loss of earning capacity and financial support from the women, loss of companionship, loss of inheritance, funeral expenses and other exemplary damages.

The suit calls for a jury trial and includes an application for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the defendants from doing anything to key pieces of evidence, including, but not limited to, the vehicles involved, any witness statements, drug and alcohol test results and other documents and data, and Villarreal's phone.

What they're saying:

H-E-B issued a statement to FOX 7 Austin regarding the lawsuit, saying:

"Our H-E-B Family is devastated by this tragic accident, which resulted in the loss of the young women involved. The incident involved a third-party vendor driver, not an H-E-B Partner. H-E-B and the contractor are fully cooperating with the investigation."

What happened on Nov. 5?

The backstory:

The four women were riding in a passenger car traveling south on US 87 in Hartley County when they got a flat tire, according to a crash report from Texas DPS.

The 18-wheeler, driven by Villarreal, was traveling behind them in the right lane, and the report says the 18-wheeler failed to control speed, resulting in it rear-ending the car.

Both spun into the median, leaving the 18-wheeler flipped on its side and the back end of the passenger car completely crushed, as seen in photos from the crash.

Villarreal sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, but all four women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of the passenger car involved in the deadly crash (Rodney Jones Law Group P.C.)

The 18-wheeler was hauling a load of potatoes for H-E-B.

The lawsuit alleges Villarreal was distracted behind the wheel, likely by his cell phone.