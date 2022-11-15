Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin

Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin.

Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

This is Austin's 94th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 97 fatalities.