Deep Eddy Pool closed Thursday for deep cleaning after storms

Deep Eddy Pool is closed June 22 for a deep cleaning because of Wednesday night's storm.

Austin Parks and Recreation says aquatics staff will clean the pool, repair the main well and do some general maintenance.

Deep Eddy Pool will reopen for normal operating hours on Friday, June 23 barring any unforeseen weather events, and the regularly scheduled cleaning closure on June 27 will be canceled.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

About Deep Eddy Pool

Deep Eddy Pool is an historic, manmade swimming pool and is the oldest swimming pool in Texas. In 1915, A.J. Eilers, Sr. bought the land surrounding the swimming hole and built the concrete pool.

The pool gets its name from an eddy formed by a large boulder in a popular swimming area on the river. Cold springs rose from the river banks next to this popular swimming area and the water from these springs continue to fill the pool today.