Deep Eddy Pool will be closed January 4 - 8, 2022 for repairs

Deep Eddy Pool will be closed briefly in January 2022, so repairs can be made to a well pump. The pool is reportedly experiencing mechanical issues with the well pump.

The facility will be closed from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, through Saturday, January 8, 2022. Deep Eddy Pool is expected to resume normal operating hours on January 8, once the repairs are complete.

Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Stacy, and Springwoods pools will be open during the interim, according to the Austin Parks & Recreation Department.

Barton Springs Pool

2201 Barton Springs Rd.

Daily 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closes Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. for cleaning and reopens at 7 p.m.

Bartholomew Pool

1800 East 51st St.

Monday through Friday: 12:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Big Stacy Pool

700 E. Live Oak St.

Monday through Friday: 6:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Springwoods Pool

13320 Lyndhurst St.

Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Deep Eddy Pool Hotline at 512-974-1189 or click here.

