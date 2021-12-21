Expand / Collapse search

Deep Eddy Pool will be closed January 4 - 8, 2022 for repairs

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool will be closed briefly in January 2022, so repairs can be made to a well pump. The pool is reportedly experiencing mechanical issues with the well pump. 

The facility will be closed from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, through Saturday, January 8, 2022. Deep Eddy Pool is expected to resume normal operating hours on January 8, once the repairs are complete.

Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Stacy, and Springwoods pools will be open during the interim, according to the Austin Parks & Recreation Department. 

Barton Springs Pool 

2201 Barton Springs Rd.

  • Daily 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Closes Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. for cleaning and reopens at 7 p.m.

Bartholomew Pool

1800 East 51st St.

  • Monday through Friday: 12:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Big Stacy Pool 

700 E. Live Oak St.

  • Monday through Friday: 6:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Springwoods Pool

13320 Lyndhurst St.

  • Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Deep Eddy Pool Hotline at 512-974-1189 or click here.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter