Del Valle fiery crash sends four to the hospital

A fiery crash in Del Valle sent four people to the hospital Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening on Pearce Lane, about a mile east of Kellam Road.

A car and a pickup truck collided, and the pickup truck burst into flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out and rescue everyone from those vehicles.

One adult was flown by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries.

Three others were also taken to area hospitals, two with serious injuries, one with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.