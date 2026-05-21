Del Valle High School triplets get full ride college scholarships

The Brief Triplets graduate from Del Valle High School All three received full ride college scholarships



Graduation season is officially in full swing! Across the area, high school seniors are trading in their backpacks for caps and gowns after four years of hard work.

But for one local family, that milestone isn't just a big moment—it’s a triple threat.

FOX 7 Austin caught up with the trio before the ceremony, and they tell us that while they’ve loved having built-in best friends for the last four years, they are looking forward to finally getting their own bedrooms in college.

What they're saying:

"Since we were triplets, I was born first, so I got the 'A' name. Mari was supposed to get the 'B' name, but my mom was like, a Bianca or a Briana didn't fit her, and then Carlie got a 'C' name," says Abby Montanez, Del Valle High school senior.

They like to call themselves the 'AMC' sisters. For anyone with a twin or triplet, you know that a sibling bond is inseparable.

"Going to high school with my sisters is one of the best things ever. I never have to worry about having friends or anything. Like I have my sisters with me all the time. We eat lunch with them. I'm with them 24-7," says Maricela Montanez, Del Valle High school senior.

The girls have been defying the odds since an early age.

"We were Nicu babies. We were born two months early," says Abby.

"It was Mari and Carlie who had like other problems like heart problems and the lung problems. So, but I was just, I guess, underweight," says Abby.

At their time at Del Valle High School the girls had a long list of extracurricular activities that they participated in.

"I did powerlifting with one of them, which is Mari, and we did that for two years, and I got to experience that with her. And then I did other clubs, like NHS, with Abby, and then I just joined CEO this year, which kind of wish I did before, but I got experience that with Abby and Mari," says Carlie Montanez, Del Valle High school senior.

"I really wish everyone had the experience to go to high with their sisters because they really are truly my best friends and. I couldn't ask for anything better," says Mari.

Most triples share a lot of similar interests, Abby and Maricela both decided to pursue to study health science.

"It's just something I'm truly passionate about, I've always been passionate about the brain and it's something I really want to do with my life; I want to be there to help others," says Mari.

While Carlie decided to do her own thing and study manufacturing engineering.

"I graduated ACC my junior year in the advanced manufacturing to get my certification. It was actually a really cool experience," says Carlie.

In the fall Abby and Maricela will be attending University of Texas at San Antonio to study health science and Carlie will be attending Texas State to study manufacturing engineer. While the girls will still be somewhat close to each other, the girls will be branching off to do their own thing in college.

"We're competitive but it is also a good thing because we push each other to actually learn more things and we'll correct each other when they're wrong or anything like that and to go into college, hopefully it's going to be the same. I hope we get to still push each other," says Abby.

The parents are extremely proud of their girls as all three of them received a full ride scholarship.

What you can do:

Congratulations to Abby, Mari and Carlie and join FOX 7 Austin in wishing them and the class of 2026 congratulations and good luck on their next journey.

The Source: Information from interviews with Abby, Mari and Carlie Montanez and reporting by Jessica Rivera.



