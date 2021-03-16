Dell Diamond site increases available COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Williamson County says that the Dell Diamond COVID-19 vaccination site has opened with the capacity to give up to 5,000 doses a day.

With the increase in available appointments, the county says residents who fall within priority phases 1a, 1b, and 1c, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, are encouraged to register on the county's waitlist with the possibility of receiving an appointment this week.

The DSHS priority list is:

1a: Frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

1b: People 65+ or people 16+ with a health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness or people who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

1c: People age 50 to 64 years

To register on the Williamson County vaccine waitlist, click here.

The county says it will schedule entries by date and time signed up, in the order of category urgency. Residents will be contacted by email or phone when it is their turn to schedule an appointment. Each individual signing up must have a unique email address.

For more information on the County’s COVID-19 vaccination process, click here.

