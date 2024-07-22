Delta Air Lines still struggling to recover from CrowdStrike outage

Delta Air Lines is still struggling to recover from Friday's global CrowdStrike outage. They've canceled more than 5,500 flights during the past four days.

FOX 7 caught up with passengers in line at the Delta ticket counter at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport who had their flights home canceled.

"Austin was great right up until this," Kyle Dorr, who is trying to get to Hartford, said.

"We thought, 'well, we're not leaving until Monday, so it probably won't affect us.' We were really surprised last night to find out that our trip had been canceled already so far in advance," Tammy Groher, who is trying to get to Charleston, said. "I'm at the airport trying to get a voucher for a hotel because I have three kids and my husband, and we don't have the means to spend another night with all the food and the travel expenses."

"Was hoping to get out sometime today, but it's looking like not till Thursday, so it's kind of a long stretch but doing what we can do, try to get through it," Harley McKenzie, who is trying to get to Detroit, said.

In a press release, Delta CEO Ed Bastian says staff are working 24/7 to restore operations. More than half of Delta's IT systems worldwide are Windows-based.

The CrowdStrike problem means teams have to manually repair and reboot each system. The crew scheduling system, which assigns pilots and flight attendants to flights, is taking the most time to synchronize.

Delta says customers are getting extended travel waivers, refunds when requested, and will be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

"Got to deal with work schedules and traveling. We're traveling with our daughter as well, so it's just got a lot going on, trying to figure it all out. Minor setback, but could always be worse," McKenzie said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says his agency has gotten hundreds of complaints about Delta, and he expects the airline to quickly make things right for customers.

Other airlines largely returned to normal operations after the outage.