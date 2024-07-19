Global tech outage could cause flight delays through the weekend

The global tech outage continues to have a huge impact on air travel across the world, including at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

"There are delays all over the world. Literally. It has nothing to do with us here. There was a software update that impacted many industries across the world," said FAA operations manager Jamal Lofton in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The FAA posted that message following a global computer outage that impacted multiple airlines, resulting in flight delays and cancellations at airports across the globe. This issue left passengers stranded at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

"When I came in, I just saw, what I viewed, as chaotic," one passenger told FOX 7 Austin.

On Friday morning at AUS, the departure board was cluttered with delays and cancelations.

"As soon as I got into the line, I got an update from Delta, and it just said delayed three hours," said one traveler.

"We got on the shuttle, and when we got over to the south terminal, they told us it was canceled," said Nicole Alexander.

ABIA officials told FOX 7 Austin the airport has seen outages before, but nothing as widespread as this. Airlines at AUS affected by the system outage included American, Allegiant, United, and Delta.

"It's been a little frustrating, but I am sure everybody will get it figured out," said Alexander.

CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity company linked to the major outage and is based out of Austin.

The CEO released a statement apologizing for the disruption saying they have detected the problem and are deploying a fix adding this was not a security incident. The company says they are working with their customers to get systems back up.

As of 1 p.m., AUS posted to X saying all airlines are operational.

"It's been a nightmare," said Jake Brown, who was flying through AUS Friday. "I was supposed to, like I said, fly home today and it's not going to happen. I won't make it home to see my family until Sunday afternoon."

Heavy traffic and long lines filled the airport inside on Friday. That same image happened outside too, which Sam Haynes, deputy chief of communications, said is not normal.

"We’re standing in front of an outdoor checkout counter where you can see the airline is helping to rebook passengers, get them checked in," said Haynes.

Haynes said the airport opened its shared-use ticket counters for airlines struggling with the crowd strike outage.

"This is almost kind of similar to even weather delays and severe storms," said Haynes. "Really it doesn't take much to completely disrupt the air service network in the country, in the world. We're somewhat used to these things, we mobilize as fast as we can and really just try to help our partners."

She said airlines canceled 29 departures and 24 arrivals in Austin on Friday.

"Flying is becoming scarier, yeah, like you may need to leave two or three days before," said Tyrvus Chapman, who was flying out of Austin.

He’s part of the Grammy-winning Hot 8 Brass Band. They were trying to get to New York for a show.

"It's the worst-case scenario for us," said member Lerry Brown. "This is like, completely like, this is what we dread when we go through these situations."

Their flight was supposed to take off at 6:30 a.m. FOX 7 Austin spoke with them around 3:30 p.m. Now, they probably won't land until 11 p.m., several hours too late.

"So we were like nah, that was no good, just completely missing our whole, you know, affair," said Brown.

Others, like Shawn Brown, took one look at the line and said no way.

"It's not worth it," said Brown. "It's not worth it. While I was in Austin working, I booked a one-way rental from Hertz from here to Atlanta to make sure I got home."

Regardless of how people are getting to their next destination, travelers are trying to stay as positive as they can.

"It's a happy day regardless," said Shawn Brown.

"I know unforeseen things happen," said Jake Brown. "I try not to get too angry about it, but it's just a burden, and it's a burden on just about everybody here."

Haynes added that delays could go through the weekend.

If you plan on flying, officials advise you to make sure you are staying up to date with your airline, checking for delays and cancelations, and giving yourself some extra time to be at the airport waiting.