Delta flight makes emergency landing after hitting bird during takeoff

article

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from the Atlanta airport after hitting a bird.

Delta officials confirmed with FOX 5 that flight 2281 came in contact with a bird during takeoff.

The plane ended with a cracked windshield.

The flight was intended to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday night to go to Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Delta moved the customers to a new plane and said maintenance personnel are evaluating the aircraft.

No one was injured in the emergency.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.