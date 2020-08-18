Democratic National Convention is almost entirely online this year

The almost entirely virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday.

With short speeches and panels Abhi Rahman, communications director for the Texas Democratic Party says the convention is partially modeled after the state's convention in June. “A lot of this has also been pre-recorded so it's gonna fill in really well,” he said of Monday nights content.

Among those delivering pre-recorded speeches Monday night, was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "American's learned a critical lesson. How vulnerable we are when we are divided and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent,” said Cuomo, in reference to COVID-19.

Biden's former competitor Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says the nation is “living in an unprecedented moment,” facing the “worst public health crisis in a hundred years, and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the economic threat to our planet of climate change.”

Sanders told viewers during his pre-recorded segment that President Trump is “incapable” of addressing the crises. “We need Joe Biden as our next president,” he said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also offered praise for Biden Monday. “I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country, and he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who's lived a life that the rest of us can recognize."

Even Republican John Kasich, former Ohio governor, and Trump rival went to bat for Biden Monday night. “I know Joe. Joe is a good man, a man of faith, a unifier.” Adding, “What we do know is that we can do better than what we’ve been seeing today for sure.”

Last week, just two Texans were set to speak at the convention. Something many party leaders have seen as a snub, as Texas is increasingly painted as a battleground state.

“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country.” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa told FOX 7 Austin. Adding, “So, given where we're at today and how important we are in the whole college map you would think that we would figure a little bit more prominently.”

Pressured by party leaders the DNC and Biden campaign, announced they would raise the number of speakers. Several Texans made appearances Monday night, including Eva Longoria, Leon Bridges, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, and a Texas nurse.

“It shows that the DNC’s actually been listening to us,” said Rahman.