Man caught peeping into multiple homes across Austin

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The Brief Austin Police Department looking for man involved in a series of window peeping incidents across various neighborhoods Two of the most recent incidents happened at the same home



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who has been involved in a series of window peeping incidents across several Austin neighborhoods.

There is concern regarding the suspect's possible possession of a handgun during a prior encounter.

What we know:

Two of the most recent incidents occurred at the same location in the 4000 block of Avenue C over the past two months.

The latest reported incident took place on Feb. 17, 2026, at approximately 1:14 a.m. Then, the suspect returned to the same residence on March 4, 2026, around 12:35 a.m.

Video surveillance shows the suspect's vehicle as a white Toyota Prius with a distinctive missing front right hubcap.

The suspect is described as:

• White male

• 40-50 years of age

• Between, 5’10"- 6’0" tall

• Approximately 190 lbs.

• Dark medium-length hair

• He wears glasses with dark frames

What we don't know:

APD says they do not know the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or any related incidents should contact Special Victims Investigations Unit, Sergeant Hanna-Morris at (512) 974-5068.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.