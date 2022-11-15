Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports

Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.

The driver behind them was getting frustrated, yelling and trying to get past the couple. Despite allegedly letting the driver by, he shot at the couple's truck, hitting the back end of the truck's driver's side.

TMZ reported that Richards was shaken up when she eventually arrived to the set, and someone working on the production called police after seeing the bullet hole in the truck. It's unclear whether a police report was taken.

No other information was immediately available.