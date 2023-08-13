Dennis Quaid talks new gospel album, 'Fallen'

Dennis Quaid. You know him from his starring roles in iconic films like ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘The Parent Trap,' and ‘Frequency.’

Acting is his thing, but making music also means a great deal to Quaid — and so does his faith.

The actor and musician released ‘Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners’ at the end of July.

"It's called ‘Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners’ because I wanted to have the widest audience I could possibly have," Quaid said.

Quaid says the title track, ‘Fallen,’ is a prodigal son story.

"'Fallen' in particular is one of the originals, and it's about addictions and stuff that you've been through," Quaid said. "It's a ride with the devil down the highway and getting left for dead by the side of the road. Then it just goes up from there, which is I think the journey that all of us take in life. Some of us don't make it, but it's a journey that continues."

In addition to the five original Dennis Quaid gospel songs featured on the album, he also re-imagines seven classic hymns.

"I grew up in the Baptist Church," Quaid said. "The hymns that I took are some of my favorites. One of them is my mom's favorite, 'What a Friend I Have in Jesus."

RELATED: Could Texas replace Hollywood? Dennis Quaid explains why actors are pushing for a move to the Lone Star State

Quaid's Christian faith plays a major part in his daily life, and he does not shy away from talking about it.

In fact, he's on the cover of the new edition of People magazine talking about his faith.

It's something some in Hollywood may not be as forthcoming about.

"Myself included," Quaid admitted. "Kind of embarrassed to talk about my faith, and I think a lot of people feel that way, and I don't even know why, really. Once I did, it's like a floodgate, because there's so many people out there that want to talk about their faith and share and ask questions, and that's really what it's all about, because we're all out here on this island and we've all got the same questions."

And in case you are wondering, Quaid says this music is for everyone.

"Christians, atheists or whatever, we're all looking for something, and we can't quite get there deep down inside," he said. "I wanted to relate to people's lives, real lives."

As far as the music itself on ‘Fallen,’ it's a blend of old time gospel, Americana and country, with some Johnny Cash overtones, particularly in Quaid's rugged singing voice.

Quaid also plays guitar and piano on the album.

"I'm a piano player, not a great one," he said. "When I got ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ I had a year to prepare for it, and I was basically chained to the piano for a year. Jerry Lee was one of my teachers, it was very generous in that way. He was also over my shoulder making the movie going, ‘You’re getting it wrong, son!'"

Dennis Quaid's ‘Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners’ is out now.