Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Cleveland home

Deputies are looking for a man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside his Southeast Texas house.

After responding to a 911 call Saturday evening, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office found a woman who had been chained to a bed inside a home near Cleveland, Texas.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano.

Authorities say the other woman fled the home, got into her vehicle and crashed into some woods across the street as the car caught on fire.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TEXAS NEWS

