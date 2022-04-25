Expand / Collapse search

Deputies seize several narcotic items at Bastrop County home

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Bastrop County deputies seized several narcotics after obtaining an arrest warrant on Thursday, April 21.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said they obtained a search warrant for a home located in the Stony Point Neighborhood. Deputies then arrested 32-year-old Frederick Taylor for unrelated outstanding warrants.

Inside the home, several items were found and seized by narcotics investigators.

  • 42.4 lbs Marihuana (in packaging),112.6 Kilograms (approx. 248lbs)
  • THC Edibles,72.2 Kilograms (approx. 159lbs)
  • THC Vape Cartridges in packaging,28.3 Kilograms (approx. 62lbs)
  • THC Oil in packaging,1.8 Kilograms (approx. 4lbs)
  • THC "Dab" in packaging, 34 grams (approx. 1.1oz)
  • Psilocybin Mushrooms in baggie
  • $54,608 US Currency suspected proceeds from drug trafficking
  • AR-15 Style Pistol with high capacity magazine
  • Taurus handgun with ammunition

The next day, deputies obtained another four arrest warrants for Taylor in reference to the items found at the home.

Taylor has been charged with:

  • Manufacture/ Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 greater than 400 grams (First Degree Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty group 2 greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams (2nd Degree Felony)
  • Possession of Marihuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds (3rd degree felony)
  • Money Laundering greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (3rd degree felony)
