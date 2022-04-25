Deputies seize several narcotic items at Bastrop County home

Bastrop County deputies seized several narcotics after obtaining an arrest warrant on Thursday, April 21.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said they obtained a search warrant for a home located in the Stony Point Neighborhood. Deputies then arrested 32-year-old Frederick Taylor for unrelated outstanding warrants.

Inside the home, several items were found and seized by narcotics investigators.

42.4 lbs Marihuana (in packaging),112.6 Kilograms (approx. 248lbs)

THC Edibles,72.2 Kilograms (approx. 159lbs)

THC Vape Cartridges in packaging,28.3 Kilograms (approx. 62lbs)

THC Oil in packaging,1.8 Kilograms (approx. 4lbs)

THC "Dab" in packaging, 34 grams (approx. 1.1oz)

Psilocybin Mushrooms in baggie

$54,608 US Currency suspected proceeds from drug trafficking

AR-15 Style Pistol with high capacity magazine

Taurus handgun with ammunition

The next day, deputies obtained another four arrest warrants for Taylor in reference to the items found at the home.

Taylor has been charged with:

Manufacture/ Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 greater than 400 grams (First Degree Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty group 2 greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of Marihuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds (3rd degree felony)

Money Laundering greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (3rd degree felony)

