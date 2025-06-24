Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Georgetown: WCSO
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
WCSO said they are looking for Walter Ndungu, 15. He was last seen on May 16, 2025, in the area of the MorningStar neighborhood in Georgetown.
Ndunga was described as 5'8, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on Walter’s whereabouts, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.
The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office