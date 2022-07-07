Detroit police detail events leading up to officer's fatal shooting

During a press conference Thursday, Detroit police detailed the series of events that led up to the fatal shooting of an officer and 19-year-old suspect on the city's west side Wednesday night.

Officer Loren Courts, 40, was shot and killed while responding to reports of shots being fired in the area of Joy and Marlowe. A suspect wielding a Draco assault rifle shot Loren, before his partner returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

The entire scene unfolded over approximately 10 minutes, beginning at 7:30 p.m. when officers were first called.

Authorities say dispatch received a call for shots fired near Joy Rd. and Marlowe at around 7:30 p.m. Officers were then dispatched to the location two minutes later.

At around 7:39 p.m., two scout cars with four officers arrived at the scene. Police say Officer Courts drove past the location, did a U-turn, and positioned his vehicle on Marlowe near Joy.

"They pull in front of the barber shop and then when they slowed down that's when he shot the cop," a witness told FOX 2.

The suspect broke out the window of his apartment, fired shots, and then fired shots at Officer Courts and his partner, Officer Amanda Hudgens, while they were still inside their cars. A minute later, an officer down call went over the radio.

"Officer Hudgens had to make a decision. She wants to keep direct pressure - her training - applied to her officer's wounds so that he has a chance to live. Behind her, is the murderer, who is walking toward her with this assault rifle. She makes the decision to give her partner a chance to live, keeping her back to the assailant," said Chief James White.

A second responding scout car pulled onto Marlowe to provide cover for Officer Courts and his partner. At around 7:40 p.m., two additional scout cars with four more officers arrived.

At around 7:41 p.m., the gunman walked out of a building with the weapon. Officers on the scene fired shots and fatally struck the suspect multiple times. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ehmani Mack Davis.

"He wanted to commit suicide by cop. The fact he murdered a police officer then casually walked out the front door, advanced on other officers as they were rendering aid. He wanted to die and had assault rifle that was recently purchased," said White.

A warrant for assault with Intent to murder was submitted for Davis to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office in June, according to police.

Detroit police released a photo of the gun used by the suspect.

Officer Courts was transported to a nearby hospital by responding officers, where he was later pronounced dead. Courts was a 5-year veteran of the police department. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.

"He was without a doubt a hero, and you're going to hear that over and over again. We spend too much time talking about the non heroes," White said.

