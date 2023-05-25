Austin police identify man killed in Mopac motorcycle crash

Austin police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in North Austin as 33-year-old Devin Graves.

The wreck shut down all southbound lanes of North Mopac Expressway near Braker Lane on Thursday, May 25 around 2:42 p.m.

Detectives believe Graves was traveling south when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the outside guardrail.

Police say he died at the scene.

This wreck is Austin's 37th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.