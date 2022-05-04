More than 150K diapers to be handed out at COTA May 7

The Austin Diaper Bank (ADB) will be handing out over 150,000 diapers this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in honor of Mother's Day.

The drive-thru distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, on Saturday, May 7. Diapers sized newborn through 6 will be available. The distribution will also include special gifts for mothers, toys, baby shampoo and hand sanitizer.

Vehicles should enter through the main entrance on Circuit of the Americas Boulevard off FM 812.

State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin), who has previously authored legislation to exempt diapers from the state sales tax, will attend the distribution, says ADB, and Travis County Pct 5 constables and volunteers from A+ Federal Credit Union will be assisting with the event.

Sponsors for the event include the National Diaper Bank Network, Huggies, Baby2Baby, P Terry’s Burger Stand and COTA.

Typically, the ADB only distributes diapers through its 35 nonprofit partners. The organization says it supports over 35,000 families in Central Texas each year, providing 1.5 million diapers and wipes and 500,000 period supplies. The public can make a financial donation online to help ADB purchase diapers at a reduced cost.

