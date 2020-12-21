Distribution event held as food insecurity need, demand remains high

One of the biggest long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been food insecurity with record numbers of people in Central Texas unable to make ends meet.

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding a distribution event at Nelson Field located at 7105 Berkman Drive to help those in need from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is designed as a drive-through event but no one in need of food will be turned away.

Officials say attendees will get an assortment of food items depending on available supplies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

There will be two other distribution events held before the end of the year. One will be at Del Valle High School on December 29 and Nelson Field will have another event on December 30. Times for both events will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer or donate you can go here. Officials say demand has skyrocketed recently and that resources are strained. They're asking for monetary donations if you're able to give.

___

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK