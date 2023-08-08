Expand / Collapse search

DJ Casper, ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ singer, dies after cancer battle: report

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 12:22PM
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
dj-casper-getty.jpg article

DJ Casper (Willie Perry, Jr.) performs during rehearsals for his performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in September 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - DJ Casper, the musical mind behind the "Cha Cha Slide" – the ubiquitous song played at weddings, gyms and parties – has reportedly died after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old. 

His death was first confirmed to Chicago news outlet ABC7 on Tuesday by his wife, Kim. TMZ and the BBC also confirmed the news.

Willie Perry Jr., best known as DJ Casper, was an American DJ and songwriter. He was raised in Englewood, Chicago, and was known as Casper because he almost always wore white clothing on stage, according to IMDB. 

Casper’s hit record, "Casper Slide Pt. 1" – also known as the "Cha Cha Slide" – was reportedly first created for his nephew, who worked as a personal trainer. The song was later picked up by Universal Records. 

Reflecting on legacy of Chicago's DJ Casper who created the 'Cha-Cha Slide'

WGCI DJ Leon Rogers joins Good Day Chicago to reflect on the life and legacy of DJ Casper who was known for his global line dance hit, "Cha-Cha Slide."

In 2019, the singer opened up about his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016, according to the Chicago Sun-Times

Perry made an appearance as a DJ in the season 6 episode of "Orange Is the New Black." He was also known as an on-air personality with iHeart Radio station WVAZ V103 Chicago.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.