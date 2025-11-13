Dog killed, pedestrian injured in South Austin hit-and-run: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A dog was killed and his owner injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Austin last month.
APD is looking for the suspect vehicle and asking for the public's help.
What we know:
APD says on Oct. 23 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 1600 block of W. Ben White Boulevard involving a pedestrian, their dog and a truck.
The truck had left the scene immediately after the crash.
The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, but has since been released. Their dog died as a result of the crash.
The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door blue or black Chevy pickup truck.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department