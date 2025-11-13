Dog killed, pedestrian injured in South Austin hit-and-run: APD

The Brief Dog killed, owner injured in South Austin hit-and-run Crash happened in the 1600 block of W. Ben White Blvd on Oct. 23 Police are looking for a two-door blue or black Chevy pickup truck



A dog was killed and his owner injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Austin last month.

APD is looking for the suspect vehicle and asking for the public's help.

What we know:

APD says on Oct. 23 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 1600 block of W. Ben White Boulevard involving a pedestrian, their dog and a truck.

The truck had left the scene immediately after the crash.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, but has since been released. Their dog died as a result of the crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door blue or black Chevy pickup truck.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.