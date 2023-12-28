U.S. Department of Justice says it will sue if Texas enforces new law punishing illegal border crossing

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott saying if the state enforces a new border control law, it will sue.

The law allows state police to arrest anyone suspected of illegally crossing the border.

The ACLU sued Texas the day after Gov. Abbott signed it into law, and now it appears the Biden administration is threatening a lawsuit as well.

At the start of next year, state police will be allowed to arrest anyone they suspect crossed into Texas illegally.

The law makes crossing the border without using a port of entry a Class B misdemeanor. Migrants will be given the choice between returning to Mexico or facing a potential six-month jail sentence.

In its letter to Gov. Abbott, the DOJ said only the federal government can enforce immigration laws. It cited a 2012 Supreme Court decision that rejected a similar law in Arizona.

But Abbott has claimed the federal government isn’t doing its part to control the flow of migrants into U.S. He re-affirmed that statement on Twitter shortly after the letter was sent, claiming the U.S. refuses to enforce current immigration laws.

Additionally, the president of Mexico has said his government also plans to challenge the law.

Another border policy enacted by Texas, involving floating barriers in the Rio Grande, has already been challenged by the Biden administration.