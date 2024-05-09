Who are Donald Trump's children and where are they now?

article

Donald Trump’s youngest son is entering the political space to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida at the convention, where the Republican Party will officially nominate the elder Trump as its presidential candidate for the November election.

The 18-year-old high school senior is graduating next week from Oxbridge Academy, and the judge overseeing the former president’s hush money trial said court won’t be held on May 17 so that Donald Trump can attend Barron’s graduation, the Associated Press reported.

Who are Donald Trump’s other children?

The former president has five children. Donald Trump Jr., 46, Eric Trump, 40, Tiffany Trump, 30, Ivana Trump, 42, and Barron Trump.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

During his father’s 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Jr. served as a "close political adviser," according to The New York Times , and oversaw the Trump Organization with his brother Eric during his father’s presidency.

Ivana worked alongside her father at the Trump Organization, and served as a judge on his reality show "The Apprentice," People reported. When Donald Trump became president, she served as a top White House adviser.

Tiffany attended her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, before graduating from Georgetown University Law Center in May 2020. People reported Tiffany does not work for the Trump Organization and had no role in her father’s White House administration, but made speeches at the Republican National Convention for her father’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Eric attended Georgetown University and, like his siblings, joined the Trump Organization after graduating. He's also been a big defender of his father amid his recent legal troubles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



