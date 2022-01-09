DoorDash driver rescues toddler wandering 8 Mile Road in Detroit

A Doordash driver was making a delivery on Jan. 9 around 11 a.m. in Detroit when he spotted a toddler walking around in nothing but a diaper and socks.

Robert Jackson III was driving on 8 Mile Road, about a half a block past John R. He stopped once he saw the kid, wrapped him up in his coat, and put him in the car to warm up.

"He was standing in the middle of Eight Mile like this," Jackson said. "(he) was shaking, his hands and his lips were purple and his fingers were purple."

The kid was too young to know where he lived.

"A baby - yeah man I know. You can't ask him who is mommy is. He can't talk," Jackson said. "Look, he has no shoes."

It was 38 degrees, which is warm considering the past few days. But with the wind, conditions felt below freezing.

Jackson waved down another driver and asked them to call 911.

He recorded video on his phone and comforted the child while they waited for police.

Detroit police were able to figure out who the child was and determined that he had just walked outside the family home. A 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at their residence less than a block a way.

He was taken to Children's Hospital to be checked out. Police aren't sure how long the child had been wandering outside.

Jackson was just glad to have been there to help the child.

"It feels good that I was there - I don't know how to explain it," he said.