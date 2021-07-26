Doorbell camera captures meteor streaking across North Texas sky

A meteor was spotted streaking across the evening sky over areas of northern Texas.

Rockwall resident Austin Rylaarsdam stepped outside just at the right moment to witness the meteor just before 9 pm on Sunday, July 25.

Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.

"Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion," Rylaarsdam wrote on Facebook. "Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire."

Local news reports said the meteor was spotted in the skies over Austin, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and other areas of northern, central, and eastern Texas.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Asteroid the size of Giza pyramid, Taj Mahal to pass 'close' to Earth

Moon aligns with Saturn and Jupiter in weekend celestial show

NASA shares audio that represents all of the galaxies in space

Blue Origin launches Jeff Bezos into space on company's 1st human flight

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter