Doorbell camera captures meteor streaking across North Texas sky
ROCKWALL, Texas - A meteor was spotted streaking across the evening sky over areas of northern Texas.
Rockwall resident Austin Rylaarsdam stepped outside just at the right moment to witness the meteor just before 9 pm on Sunday, July 25.
Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.
"Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion," Rylaarsdam wrote on Facebook. "Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire."
Local news reports said the meteor was spotted in the skies over Austin, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and other areas of northern, central, and eastern Texas.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Asteroid the size of Giza pyramid, Taj Mahal to pass 'close' to Earth
Moon aligns with Saturn and Jupiter in weekend celestial show
NASA shares audio that represents all of the galaxies in space
Blue Origin launches Jeff Bezos into space on company's 1st human flight
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter