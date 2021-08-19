Downtown Austin Community Court relocates to One Texas Center

According to the City of Austin, Effective Monday, August 30, Downtown Austin Community Court operations will be temporarily relocated to One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road.

To accommodate the transition, DACC services will be closed Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27.

The City says during this temporary closure, the same process that is used outside of regular business hours, and during holidays and unanticipated closures will be used when an arrest is made for an offense that falls within DACC’s purview. Individuals will be taken to Travis County Central Booking and given a release to appear at DACC at a later date. When they do appear at DACC, they will be magistrated and have access to triage case management and DACC’s array or social services.

The city says virtual judicial services and case management have been delivered from the Terrazas Branch Library on a temporary basis during the pandemic, while administrative staff members and walk-in magistration services have operated from a leased space at 719 East 6th Street. DACC must vacate both locations, as the Terrazas Branch Library prepares to reopen to the public. The owner of 719 East 6th St. requested that DACC vacate by the end of September due to new plans for the building, According to the city

"We are grateful for the opportunity to join our fellow City employees at One Texas Center and to continue providing essential services while we work to identify a long-term location for Downtown Austin Community Court," said Peter Valdez, Director of Downtown Austin Community Court.

DACC will begin offering its full range of case management and court services once it reopens from the first floor at One Texas Center at 8 a.m., Monday, August 30. DACC will also continue administering all COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols.

OTC will serve as an interim location for approximately two years while DACC’s long-term location is identified and prepared. The City says the long-term location for DACC is expected to be announced this fall.

