1 arrested following downtown Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was arrested after a crash in Downtown Austin on Monday morning.
The backstory:
On May 19, between 5-6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street.
One driver hit a traffic light control block and took out the power for that light at the intersection.
DPS directed traffic until power was restored.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
There is also no word on why someone was arrested.
