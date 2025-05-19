Expand / Collapse search

1 arrested following downtown Austin crash

Published  May 19, 2025 5:13pm CDT
Downtown
Person arrested at downtown Austin crash scene

The Brief

    • One person was arrested following a crash in downtown Austin
    • The crash happened at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street
    • The reason for the arrest is unknown at this time

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was arrested after a crash in Downtown Austin on Monday morning.

The backstory:

On May 19, between 5-6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street.

One driver hit a traffic light control block and took out the power for that light at the intersection. 

DPS directed traffic until power was restored.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on why someone was arrested.

The Source: Information from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and FOX 7 Austin reporting

