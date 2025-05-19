1 arrested following downtown Austin crash

The Brief One person was arrested following a crash in downtown Austin The crash happened at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street The reason for the arrest is unknown at this time



One person was arrested after a crash in Downtown Austin on Monday morning.

The backstory:

On May 19, between 5-6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street.

One driver hit a traffic light control block and took out the power for that light at the intersection.

DPS directed traffic until power was restored.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on why someone was arrested.