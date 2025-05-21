Downtown Austin police chase ends in crash

The Brief A driver crashed into another car after leading police on a chase in downtown Austin APD said the incident happened on May 21 on Lamar Blvd. near 5th Street There were no serious injuries



A police pursuit ended with a crash in downtown Austin on Wednesday morning.

Downtown Austin police chase

The backstory:

On Wednesday, May 21, around 9 a.m., on Lamar Blvd. near 5th Street, FOX 7 dash cam captured officers who had pulled over a suspected intoxicated driver. A few seconds later, the suspect drives off, followed by officers with their sirens on.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed with another car at 7th Street and Congress Ave. The front of the suspect's car was completely mangled.

Police have identified the suspect driver as Isaak Meredith, 22. He had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The person in the other car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meredith is expected to face charges in this case. APD says they still have to do some tests and interviews before deciding which ones to file.

Court records show he has pending charges of having a prohibited weapon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He also had a robbery arrest in 2021 where prosecutors didn't file charges, and he had pretrial diversion.

Local perspective:

Jesse was doing his job on Congress Avenue when he saw what happened.

"You can hear the car coming... I just seen him, boom, hit the little Kia. It knocked him, I thought maybe he kept going," he said. "Once he tried to get out, one officer ran to this gentleman that had gotten hit, the older gentleman, and the other one went to see him, so he jumped out trying to run, and the officer tases him."