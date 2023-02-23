Woman recovering from head injuries following violent robbery in Downtown Austin; suspects arrested

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Preston Harrington, 22. (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested three aggravated robbery suspects who violently robbed a woman who is still recovering from head injuries.

Preston Harrington, 22, Richard Hervey Jr., 22, and Christa Pullins, 22, were all charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said the first robbery happened Feb. 18, around 12:04 a.m. A man called 911 saying he witnessed a robbery near E. 6th Street and Attayac Street.

The caller said a woman was walking alone when Harrington and Hervey Jr. ran up and robbed her. The witness mentioned seeing the victim's head hit the ground during the robbery.

The witness also said one of the suspects continued to hit the victim while she was motionless on the ground, as the other suspect went through her pockets. The witness interrupted the robbery, causing the suspects to leave the area in a gold Suburban that Pullins was driving.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and took the victim to the hospital. Detectives later learned the victim had severe head injuries and is still recovering.

The second robbery happened on Feb. 19, around 2:23 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 3rd Street.

Officers met with two victims who stated they were walking back to their vehicle after a night out when the crime happened. Harrington and Hervey Jr. approached the north alley in the 400 block of E. 3rd Street as the victims entered. One of the men pointed a gun with a green laser attachment at the victims and demanded their belongings. The suspect fired a shot in the air in an apparent show of force. The victims gave their property to the men, who then fled the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victims' credit cards were used at nearby convenience stores. Detectives obtained video from the businesses, which shows a gold Chevrolet Suburban arriving at the stores.

Two Black men matching the description of the suspects of the robbery exited the Suburban. The video shows them appearing to high-five each other in a congratulatory manner as they entered the store and used the victim's credit cards.

On Monday, Feb. 20, detectives located the Suburban and conducted a felony stop. Harrington, Harvey, Jr., and Pullins were the three occupants.

Detectives interviewed all three suspects, who ultimately confessed to the two robberies.

Pullins identified herself as the getaway driver, indicating she brought her two infant children during the robberies. Harrington, who is currently on probation for a shooting in Killeen in April 2019 that left a 15-year-old in a vegetative state, admitted to shoving the female victim to the ground and hitting her several times. All three confessed they were actively looking for their next victim to rob when officers took them into custody.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Chevrolet Suburban, located credit/debit cards from both victims, and a loaded handgun with a laser attachment. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.