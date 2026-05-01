Texas Supreme Court enters fight over state’s THC rule

The Brief The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the Department of State Health Services has broad authority to regulate substances after an Austin-based hemp business argued the agency acted outside its authority. The lawsuit came after DSHS issued new rules that essentially ban most smokable hemp products in the state. A temporary restraining order issued by a lower court has been extended until at least July.



The Texas Supreme Court has weighed in on the fight to stop the state’s new THC rule that essentially bans most smokable hemp products in the state.

What's new:

In an essentially unanimous decision, the state’s highest court ruled Friday that the Department of State Health Services has broad authority to regulate substances.

Austin-based hemp business Hometown Hero had sued over the new regulations issued by the state that were supposed to take effect at the end of March. The business argued that DSHS acted outside its authority.

The ruling came just hours before an injunction issued by a lower court that has prevented enforcement of the ban was extended until at least July.

The backstory:

The so-called "Total THC" rule at the heart of the battle took center stage this week as both the state and members of the state’s hemp industry made their cases to the lower court judge that issued the temporary restraining order.

DSHS enacted regulations on consumable hemp-derived products March 31. The rule required child-resistant packaging and testing. It also set a 0.3% THC limit for consumable hemp products, and hiked licensing fees for retailers from about $250 to $10,000 in some cases.

Tarek Adieh, of Tampa, Florida, looks at cannabis flower from wholesaler Dep Kings at CHAMPS Trade Show at the Palmer Events Center Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Advocates for the hemp industry said the rules would essentially force them to discard a large amount of inventory, and run them out of business. They also argued that the increased fees essentially amount to an "unconstitutional occupation tax."

Attorneys for the state argued that the rule is a public safety necessity. They called THC-A, a non-intoxicating compound found in most smokable hemp products, "marijuana in waiting" since it converts to an intoxicating form of THC called Delta-9 when heated.