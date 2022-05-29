6 hurt in downtown Chattanooga shooting mostly teens and young adults, police say

article

Police in Tennessee said six people were hurt during a shooting overnight in downtown Chattanooga.

Police spokesperson Jeremy Eames said Sunday in a news release to the Associated Press that at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

Officers who were patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people running off. Officers began helping those who had been shot and assisting others to safety.

Several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries were life-threatening, Eames said.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults. Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area "and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place."

Eames said it's believed not all of the victims were intended targets of the shootings.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly was expected to speak Sunday.

"Last night, our city felt the terrible cost of gun violence," he wrote on Twitter. "My heart is with the families whose lives have been upended by this horrific situation."

"This is unacceptable - our city and our community will act," he continued.

The shooting in Chattanooga is the latest in a string of gun violence sweeping across the United States.

President Joe Biden is visiting Sunday Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were shot to death earlier this week inside their elementary school.

In Oklahoma, one person was killed and seven others were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a Memorial Day festival. Two juveniles were among those shot, authorities said.

And in New York, overnight a shooting false alarm at Barclays Center caused panic and injury to several people.

The scare and stampede happened just after the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match as crowds were leaving the arena. A loud noise was heard, spooking some in the crowd into believing an active shooter was on the scene and sending dozens of people running back into the building.

Police say they are not sure what the noise was, but as a result of the running crowd, 10 people suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

And not even two weeks ago, on the other side of the state, a shooter espousing the racist "replacement theory" killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX 5 NY contributed.