Big Bend Ranch State Park safe from border wall, CBP says in latest reversal

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The Brief Big Bend Ranch State Park is safe from a physical border wall for the time being, CBP says. The news comes about a month before feds start assessing Texas land for wall construction. Previously, the state park and neighboring national park were slated for miles of wall construction.



In the latest update to the confusion over a potential border wall in Texas' Big Bend parks sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection now says they have no plans to construct a physical barrier in that area's state park.

Previously, CBP had reversed apparent plans to construct a 30-foot wall through the national park, but several miles of planned barrier were still in place in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

No wall for Big Bend Ranch

The latest:

The new information comes to FOX Local from Dierdre Hisler, a commissioner for Presidio County, where the majority of the state park's land is located. Hisler compiled the briefing paper for a Friday, March 20, meeting between local leaders and CBP officials. According to Hisler, the information in this article has been fact-checked and approved by Big Bend Sector CBP Chief Lloyd Easterling, who led the meeting.

The most pleasant information to come from the meeting was the promise of no physical wall in the state park. Hisler's notes say the update was given on Sunday, two days after the initial meeting. Before that update, 5.6 miles of public land in the Texas State Parks system was penciled in for "primary border wall," consisting of 30-foot steel bollard and requiring heavy construction to implement. Note: the CBP "Smart Wall Map" still shows primary wall plans for this section at the time of reporting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CBP border wall map 3/11/26

Eminent domain use for border wall

Other encouraging news from the meeting is that eminent domain is intended as a "very last resort" for wall construction. Prior attempts by FOX Local to get word on whether the tool, which allows the government to seize private land without payment, would be used for the wall went unanswered.

Hisler's notes say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will assess land and offer fair market value to owners. The USACE and their landmen are set to begin these operations as early as April 20, the notes say.

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Environmental impacts

CBP says they plan to work with biologists, archaeologists and other experts to preserve the area during their construction.

Previously, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem waived 28 environmental and cultural resource protection laws to fast-track construction in the Big Bend region, including that section of Texas state park. Some of these statutes are named things like "The National Environmental Policy Act," "the Endangered Species Act," and "the Federal Water Pollution Control Act."

Conservationists and environmental experts have expressed immense concern to FOX Local during this period of coverage, noting the widespread and delicate nature of the wildlife in that region.

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Wall construction plans

What's next:

Once construction begins, which Hisler's notes say could be as early as June, CBP says they can expect about three miles of physical wall being built per day, which could ramp up to as many as 25 miles per day once the project speeds up.

In the commissioner's view, this border wall undertaking is a product of the current administration's immigration agenda, which she predicts could change following the midterm elections. While the current plans have eased up on the state and national park on Texas' southern border, the story has been defined by erratic change with little warning. Therefore, her notes suggest a "strong defense" to slow down the plans as much as possible.

"The more controversial a project becomes," Hisler's notes say, "The better chance a community has to make changes to proposals!"

What you can do:

As the commissioner notes, any Texas resident who wants to see changes to the border wall plans, especially in the Big Bend sector, can reach out to state lawmakers. For more information on how to contact your senator or representative, click here to visit Texas Legislature Online. Click here for Gov. Greg Abbott's contact page.