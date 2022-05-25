Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 21 dead, including 19 kids
Twenty-one people are dead, including 19 children, and two teachers following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde.
Texas school shooting: Community members in Austin honor Uvalde victims, call for gun reform
Community members in Austin gathered at the State Capitol for a vigil to remember the victims in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.
Beto O'Rourke calls out Gov. Abbott's 'inaction' at Texas school shooting press conference
Gov. Greg Abbott was speaking about what local officials believe to be the root causes of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting when Beto O'Rouke interrupted the press conference.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Mother of Texas school shooter was in disbelief about son shooting grandmother, boyfriend's mom says
Ramos’s mother, Adriana Reyes, was in disbelief that her son was capable of such violence on Tuesday evening, telling her boyfriend’s mother hours after the attack that she was still looking for Ramos and didn’t think that the 18-year-old would shoot his grandmother, according to Maria Alvarez.
LULAC accepting donations going directly to families impacted by Texas school shooting
LULAC is collecting monetary donations that will go directly to the families of survivors and victims impacted by the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
Texas school shooting: Kyle PD increases presence at local campuses for the rest of the school year
Kyle PD said officers may perform a walk-through to check in with staff, they may park at or near the school to complete a police report using their in-car computers, or they may simply park nearby and be a visible sign of security.
Warriors' Damion Lee says, 'It’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now'
Warriors small forward Damion Lee echoed the same sentiments as his head coach Steve Kerr after yet another mass shooting rocked the nation.
Texas school shooting: Austin ISD enacts additional protective measures
Austin ISD will be taking additional protective measures to keep students and staff safe through the end of the school year and during graduation.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Texas school shooting: H-E-B to commit $500K, launch donation campaign
All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, says H-E-B.
Who is Salvador Ramos? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect
Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, Texas, was named as the gunman who killed 14 students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooting: AT&T, We Are Blood to host blood drive at State Capitol May 26
We Are Blood will have two donation buses and volunteers on site at the Capitol's west entrance on Colorado Street between 12th and 13th streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26.
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde
Police have not formally identified the victims from the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, but some family members are sharing pictures. Here's what we know so far about the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Texas school shooter allegedly sent chilling message to woman on Instagram before killing kids: source
Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by a border patrol agent after killing 19 kids and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials said.
Texas school shooting: Williamson County deputies placed at schools throughout county
WCSO says that all of its detectives and traffic deputies have been placed at schools to provide additional security and monitor any suspicious activity.
Father who lost son in Parkland Mass Shooting says he feels physical pain for Texas parents
A man whose 15-year-old son was killed in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, said he’s in physical pain thinking of what parents of children killed at a Uvalde elementary school are going through.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.