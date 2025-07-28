12 people arrested for DWI in a week in Cedar Park: police

The Brief 12 people arrested in a week for DWI in Cedar Park Several had BACs more than three times the legal limit TxDOT says in 2024, there were 22,708 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas



A dozen people have been arrested in a week for driving while intoxicated in Cedar Park, prompting the police department to speak out on social media.

What they're saying:

The Cedar Park Police Department shared on Facebook on July 28 that in the last week, 12 people had been arrested for DWI.

Several of those arrested had BACs more than three times the legal limit.

In Texas, the legal BAC limit is .08, even though at as little as .02, you can experience impacts to your driving ability, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"We see the aftermath of these choices every day," said Cedar Park police. "Please don’t risk your life or someone else’s. If you’re going to drink, find another way home. Your decisions behind the wheel affect everyone."

Statistics on DWI

By the numbers:

The Texas Department of Transportation says that in 2024, there were 22,708 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,034 fatalities and 2,242 serious injuries.

About four percent of all traffic crashes and about one in four traffic fatalities in Texas last year were related to alcohol.

In Texas, one person dies about every eight-and-a-half hours in a DUI-alcohol-related crash, and nationally, one person every 42 minutes or about 34 people a day, says NHTSA.

NHTSA says in 2023, about 30% of the 40,901 traffic fatalities in the country were from alcohol-related crashes, and Texas had the second-highest percentage of those (40%), surpassed only by Hawaii (42%).

In Williamson County, TxDOT data shows that there were 391 total alcohol-related crashes in 2024, with eight fatalities and 36 suspected serious injuries.

In comparison, neighboring Travis County had 1,182 total alcohol-related crashes in 2024, with 42 fatalities and 83 suspected serious injuries.

TxDOT data further breaks it down by city/town, showing Cedar Park had no alcohol-related fatalities last year, but 36 crashes. Data shows elsewhere in Williamson County:

Georgetown - 0 fatalities, 65 total crashes

Round Rock - 1 fatality, 129 total crashes

Liberty Hill - 0 fatalities, 6 total crashes

Leander - 0 fatalities, 32 total crashes

Taylor - 0 fatalities, 6 total crashes

Hutto - 0 fatalities, 9 total crashes

In comparison, Austin had 21 fatalities and 916 total crashes.

What are the consequences of DWI in Texas?

Dig deeper:

TxDOT breaks down the financial/legal consequences of DWI convictions for those over 21:

First offense

Up to a $2,000 fine

Up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days

Loss of driver's license for up to a year

Second offense

Up to a $4,000 fine

One month to a year in jail upon conviction

Loss of driver's license for up to two years

Third offense

A $10,000 fine

Two to 10 years in prison

Loss of driver's license for up to two years

These fines do not include a state fine of $3,000, $4,500, or $6,000 assessed upon sentencing.

If you're caught driving impaired with a child passenger under 15, you will be charged with child endangerment, says TxDOT. You will also face a fine of up to $10,000 and could serve up to two years in jail. You will also lose your license for an additional six months.

Drivers and passengers can be fined up to $500 for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

TxDOT says that a DWI could cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, or even more if you are court-ordered to pay restitution.

Under 21

If you're under 21, it is illegal for you to buy, have or drink alcohol in any way, shape or form and illegal to drive with any alcohol in your system, says TxDOT.

If you are convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), you could face:

A fine up to $500 if under 17, or up to $2,000 if between 17 and 20

The loss of your driver's license from 60 days up to one year

20-40 hours of community service

Mandatory alcohol awareness classes

Impact to your drivers' license

The Texas Department of Public Safety outlines the driver's license-related consequences of DWI convictions in Texas.

21 or older

If you are 21 or older at the time of the violation and convicted of DWI, a court may require one or all of the following:

Complete an Alcohol Education Program; this can include a 12-hour DWI Intervention Program or a 32-hour DWI Repeat Offender Program

Serve a driver's license suspension for a period not to exceed two years and pay a $100 reinstatement fee, in addition to paying any other outstanding fees

Obtain a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) from an authorized insurance company and maintain it for two years

Serve probation, including completing a 12-hour alcohol education program unless the requirement is waived and submitting evidence of completion within 180 days from date of conviction or risk revocation of your driver license

Install an ignition interlock device on your vehicle as a condition of driving and apply for an Interlock Restricted driver's license

DPS says that if your driving privilege is also suspended, you may be eligible to apply for an Occupational driver's license if you need to drive for work or other essential purposes during the suspension period.

Under 21

DPS says if you are under the age of 21 at the time of the offense and convicted of DWI, your driver's license will be suspended for one year, and subsequent alcohol-related offenses could result in your license being suspended for 18 months.

Before you are allowed to renew or get your license, you must:

Serve the required suspension period

Obtain the Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) from an authorized insurance company and maintain it for two years

Pay a $100 reinstatement fee, in addition to paying any other outstanding fees

A minor may receive a 90-day driver's license suspension if the convicting court orders community supervision that requires the installation of an interlock ignition device. You will be required to apply for an Interlock Restricted driver's license to be eligible to drive.

The court may also require the completion of a 12-hour alcohol education class (failure to complete this class will result in an additional 180-day suspension and a $100 reinstatement fee).

Minors can also face additional suspensions of their license for:

Purchase of Alcohol Attempt to Purchase Alcohol Consumption of Alcohol Possession of Alcohol Misrepresentation of Age Public Intoxication

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)

If you hold a commercial driver's license and are convicted of DWI, your CDL will be disqualified, according to DPS.

HB 393 now in effect

In 2023, Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 393 into effect, which requires someone convicted of intoxication manslaughter who kills a parent with young children to pay child support until the children are 18 or has graduated from high school, whichever is later.

What can I do to not drink and drive?

What you can do:

TxDOT recommends if you plan on drinking, plan not to drive and instead:

Plan a safe way home in advance

Designate a sober driver, and take turns, if going out with friends

Use a taxi or rideshare, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

Talk to your bartender to help get a safe ride home

Stay put until sober if you can (remember, food and caffeine do not sober you up, only time can)

NHTSA also recommends that if you know someone has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. Instead, take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, you should also make sure all guests leave with a sober driver, says NHTSA.