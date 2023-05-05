Dozens of migrants found overheated, dehydrated in train car in Kinney County

Dozens of migrants were found overheated and dehydrated in a train car Friday, May 5 in Kinney County, according to reporting from KSAT 12 News in San Antonio.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy Kinney County Sheriff's Office.)

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe said about 87 migrants were in custody, and that up to 60 fled the scene to the brush.

No deaths have been reported. The San Antonio Fire Department sent its mass casualty bus and two ambulances to Spofford, a town in Kinney County, in case they would be needed.

Sheriff Coe said a Mexican cartel is likely behind the operation.

FOX 7 Austin's reporting partner KSAT contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details as more information is reported.