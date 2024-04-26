DPS releases statement on photojournalist arrest

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statement in regard to the arrest of a FOX 7 Austin photojournalist.

The photojournalist was covering the Palestine protest on the University of Texas at Austin campus on April 24 when he was arrested by DPS. He was taken into custody and went to jail for criminal trespass charges. He was released the following morning and his charges were dismissed.

DPS released the following statement:

On April 24, 2024, a television photojournalist was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper during protests at the University of Texas (UT) Austin campus and charged with criminal trespass.



Multiple videos – many of which are readily available on social media – show the photojournalist among the protestors as law enforcement officers work to disperse the group. He is seen hitting a DPS Trooper in front of him with his camera before fellow Troopers pull him back and take him to the ground to arrest him.



As a law enforcement agency, upholding the laws and freedoms of the people of this state is our number one priority. The department believes strongly in a journalist’s right to cover events of the day in a safe way; however, that does not except a person from following the law or the rules that have been put in place for the safety of others. While the department understands the need to be on-site, it is never acceptable to interfere with official police duties and assaulting an officer of the law – no matter the degree – will never be tolerated.



This case has now been turned over to DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

