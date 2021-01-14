Dr. Fauci, Dell Medical School leaders discuss post-pandemic future

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, will be appearing virtually in Austin to talk with leaders at Dell Medical School as COVID-19 numbers soar in Texas

The conversation between Dr. Fauci and Dell Med Dean Clay Johnston is open to students, healthcare workers, and the public. It's expected to focus on what comes after the COVID crisis and address topics like restoring the public's faith in science and how to keep important issues like testing and vaccination from getting politicized.

Dr. Fauci will also receive Dell Med's 2021 Ken Shine Prize in Health Leadership which is awarded to leaders who make significant advancements in health.

