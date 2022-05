Jo's Coffee at Red River is teaming up with Austin Humane Society for a monthly Puppy Party.

On the first Friday of every month, adoptable puppies will be at the Jo's Red River location from 3-5 p.m.

Jo's says they will donate 20% of all drink sales made during Puppy Party days to the Austin Humane Society.

Drink some afternoon coffee and possibly find your new best furry friend!