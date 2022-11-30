All-clear given to Dripping Springs ISD campus following bomb threat

A Dripping Springs ISD campus has been given the all clear following a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, the school district said.

DSISD said a bomb threat was written on a bathroom stall on the elementary side of Sycamore Springs.

Law enforcement has completed its sweep of the Sycamore Springs campus and no threat was found. The school received the all clear.

In order to safely manage the release of students, elementary students will be released from outside the building. Therefore, elementary students will not have access to their backpacks or belongings, DSISD said.

District buses will run their normal afternoon routes. Kids Club will follow normal after-school operations.

Sycamore Springs Middle School will follow normal dismissal procedures. Middle school students are being allowed back into the building and will have access to their backpacks and belongings.