Man killed in Dripping Springs officer-involved shooting

A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on Nov. 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs. A short time later, deputies were in the 100 block of Victoria Court to follow up on an investigation related to the disturbance.

When deputies arrived to Victoria Court, the man involved in the Trinity Hills disturbance came out of a home armed with a knife, says HCSO. He ran at the deputies and one of them fired several rounds, striking him.

A 78-year-old woman at the residence also sustained a gunshot wound to her arm. Both were transported to local area hospitals where the man, identified as 28-year-old John File, was pronounced deceased at 1:58 a.m. The woman was being treated for her injuries.

John File has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

As per Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy, the Texas Rangers were called to the scene to assist with the officer involved shooting.

This is an active investigation and further details will be released when available.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-61347. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800- 324-8466 or you can submit your information online as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.